Weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms is to linger in Kazakhstan for one more day, while the country's southwest is to observe weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 25/s and hail are to roll through Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions with hail forecast locally.



Fog is to coat North Kazakhstan region today.

Thunderstorms, hail, and wind gusting 18 m/s are predicted for Akmola region today.

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s, possible hail and squall are expected to hit Atyrau and Aktobe regions. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to sweep across Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.



Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.