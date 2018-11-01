Weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Much of Kazakhstan, except for the western and southwestern regions, will see precipitation. There are still patchy fog, gusty wind, icy roads, and snowstorms, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In East Kazakhstan region, winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with 23 m/s gusts and blowing snow are expected.

Akmola region will see icy roads, snowstorm, and 15-20 m/s strong wind.

Patches of fog and 15-20 m/s wind are predicted in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions. Besides, there is ice on the roads of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions

As for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, there will be snowstorms and icy roads. The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions will see patchy fog. In addition, the roads will be icy in Karaganda region.