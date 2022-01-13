Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An anticyclone is to affect the weather in the north and northwest of Kazakhstan bringing no precipitation. The country is to see snow due to southern cyclones and fronts in other parts as well as precipitation as rain and snow in the south, southeast and southwest. Fog, ice slick, high wind as well as ground blizzard in the center and north are predicted locally, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to brace for ground blizzard, 15-20mps wind in the south and fog in the north and south.

The southern and northern parts of Almaty region are to see fog. Wind is predicted to reach 15-25mps in Zhalanakol area.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as ice-slick in the southwest and northeast, and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23-28mps in the southwest and mountainous areas.

The south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see fog. Ice-slick and 15-20mps wind is predicted in the mountainous areas of the region.

Karaganda region is to expect ground blizzard in the west, north and south as well as fog in the east at night.

Fog is forecast for the north and center of Kyzylorda region as well as ice-slick for the south in the morning and afternoon.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for ice-slick in the northwest as well as fog in the north.

The west, south and center of Atyrau region are to see fog and ice-slick.

Fog is to coat the west, center of Mangistau, south, east of Aktobe, east of Kostanay, southwest of North Kazakhstan, south of Pavlodar as well as southwest of East Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.