Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast to persist in western and southern Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitation is expected in the south of the country. The northwest and north of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 in Zhambyl region.

Slippery conditions will be observed on roads in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, Almaty, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.