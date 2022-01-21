Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder temperature is forecast for the northwest and east of Kazakhstan on 21 January, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Aktau: partly cloudy, snowfall, 9-14 mps wind, temperature at -1, -3°C at night and +2°C at daytime.

Aktobe: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5mps wind, temperature at -16, -18°C at night and -11, -13°C at daytime.

Atyrau: cloudy, snowfall, 5-10 mps wind, temperature at -7, -9°C at night and -2, -4°C at daytime.

Karaganda: no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind, temperature at -18, -20°C at night and -8, -10°C at daytime.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, foggy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind, temperature at -19, -21°C at night and -9, -11°C at daytime.

Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind, temperature at -21, -23°C at night and -15, -17°C at daytime.

Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 15-20 mps wind, temperature at -7, -9°C at night and -1, +1°C at daytime.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, foggy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind, temperature at -19, -21°C at night and -11, -13°C at daytime.

Petropavlovsk: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind, temperature at -20, -22°C at night and -13, -15°C at daytime.

Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, temperature at -8, -10°C at night and -1, -3°C at daytime.

Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, foggy, black ice, 5-10 mps wind, temperature at -3, -5°C at night and +2°C at daytime.

Turkestan: cloudy, foggy, a mix of rain and snow, 5-10 mps wind, temperature at -4, -6°C at night and +4, +6°C at daytime.

Uralsk: partly cloudy, no precipitation, foggy, 9-14 mps wind, temperature at -14, -16°C at night and -7, -9°C at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk: party cloudy, no precipitation, 1-6 mps wind, temperature at -20, -22°C at night and -13, -15° at daytime.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 1-6 mps wind, temperature at -20, -22° at night and -11, -13°C at daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5 mps wind, temperature at -3, -5°C at night and +2, +4°C at daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 5-10 mps wind, temperature at -3, -5°C at night and +6, +8°C at daytime.