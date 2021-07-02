Weather forecast for Kazakhstan July 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see dry and hot weather on Friday, July 2. Only the west of Kazakhstan will observe occasional showers with thunderstorms and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Hail is forecast to hit Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat is expected to grip Akmola, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, most of Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.