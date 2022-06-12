EN
    10:08, 12 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan June 12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorm and gale wind are forecast for northern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Aktau: partly cloudy, no precipitation 7-12 mps wind, +28, +30°C.

    Aktobe: partly cloudy, shower, 7-12 mps wind, +22, +24°C.

    Atyrau: partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, +30, +32°C.

    Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +28, +30°C.

    Kokshetau: partly cloudy, showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +24, +26°C, chances of thunderstorm, hail.

    Kostanay: partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +23, +25°C, chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail.

    Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind, +33, +35°C.

    Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +27, +29°C, chances of thunderstorm.

    Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): cloudy, showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 25 mps, +23, +25°C, chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail.

    Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 14 mps, +30, +32°C, chances of thunderstorm, hail, squall.

    Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +30, +32°C, chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail.

    Turkistan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +32, +34°C, chances of heavy rain, thunderstorm, squall.

    Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +24, +26°C.

    Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, +30, +32°C.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +27, +29°C.

    Almaty: cloudy, showers, 2-7 mps wind with gusts of 12 mps, +28, +30°C.

    Shymkent: cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +30, +32°C.


