Weather forecast for Kazakhstan June 12
Aktau: partly cloudy, no precipitation 7-12 mps wind, +28, +30°C.
Aktobe: partly cloudy, shower, 7-12 mps wind, +22, +24°C.
Atyrau: partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, +30, +32°C.
Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +28, +30°C.
Kokshetau: partly cloudy, showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +24, +26°C, chances of thunderstorm, hail.
Kostanay: partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +23, +25°C, chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail.
Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind, +33, +35°C.
Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +27, +29°C, chances of thunderstorm.
Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): cloudy, showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 25 mps, +23, +25°C, chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail.
Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 14 mps, +30, +32°C, chances of thunderstorm, hail, squall.
Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +30, +32°C, chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail.
Turkistan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +32, +34°C, chances of heavy rain, thunderstorm, squall.
Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, +24, +26°C.
Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, +30, +32°C.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +27, +29°C.
Almaty: cloudy, showers, 2-7 mps wind with gusts of 12 mps, +28, +30°C.
Shymkent: cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, +30, +32°C.