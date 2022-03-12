Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 12
The south and west of Akmola region as well as North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind. Fog is to coat the west of North Kazakhstan region.
Turkestan region is to brace for thunderstorm and 15-25mps wind in the west, mountainous, and sub-mountanious areas.
The north and east of Aktobe region is to see 18mps wind.
Fog is to coat the south of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps wind is in store for the west of the region at night.
Mangistau region is to see fof in the south as well as 15-20mps at daytime in the west.
The north and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect fog and ice-slick. The region is to brace for 15-20mps wind in the east at daytime.
Kostanay region is to see ground blizzard and fog in the south and west as well as 15-20mps wind in the north and west.
Karaganda region's west and south are to expect fog and ice-slick. The region's north is to brace for ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind in the nighttime and morning.
East Kazakhstan region is to see 15-20mps wind in the west and fog at night in the north.
Kyzylorda region is to brace for ice-slick in the north, and fog in the center.
The north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect fog. The southwest of the region is to see 15-05mps wind.