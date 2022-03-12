Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of Kazahstan will still be under the influence of the southern cyclone resulting in precipitation, predicted to fall heavily, fog, black ice, high wind. Only the far northeast of Kazakhstan will be affected by a cold anticyclone bringing no precipitation, Kazinfrom has learnt from the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south and west of Akmola region as well as North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind. Fog is to coat the west of North Kazakhstan region.

Turkestan region is to brace for thunderstorm and 15-25mps wind in the west, mountainous, and sub-mountanious areas.

The north and east of Aktobe region is to see 18mps wind.

Fog is to coat the south of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps wind is in store for the west of the region at night.

Mangistau region is to see fof in the south as well as 15-20mps at daytime in the west.

The north and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect fog and ice-slick. The region is to brace for 15-20mps wind in the east at daytime.

Kostanay region is to see ground blizzard and fog in the south and west as well as 15-20mps wind in the north and west.

Karaganda region's west and south are to expect fog and ice-slick. The region's north is to brace for ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind in the nighttime and morning.

East Kazakhstan region is to see 15-20mps wind in the west and fog at night in the north.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for ice-slick in the north, and fog in the center.

The north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect fog. The southwest of the region is to see 15-05mps wind.