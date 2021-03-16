Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the south and east of the country will see inclement weather (a mix of rain and snow), Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

Ground blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan region at night.

Wind will strengthen in North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions.

No bad weather alerts were issued by Kazakhstan's national weather service the previous day.