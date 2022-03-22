Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 22

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to weather fronts, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions resulting in snow with ground blizzard in the west, north, and east, as well as precipitation as rain and snow in the south. The country is to brace for fog, high wind, ice-slick in the south and southeast, as well as ground blizzard in the north, west, and east, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to see 15-20mps wind with ground blizzard in the south as well as fog in the west and south in the nighttime and morning.

Pavlodar region is to brace for ground blizzard and ice-slick in the south at night and in the east and center at daytime. Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps are predicted for the south.

Karaganda region is to expect ground blizzard in the north, east, and center as well as 15-20mps wind in the west and north at night and in the north at daytime, gusting up to 23mps in the center.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard in the southwest and east as well as fog and ice-slick in the north, and 15-20mps in the west.

The north and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to see fog and ice-slick. Wind is predicted to reach 15-20mps in the north and east at night.

Zhambyl region is to see fog, ice-slick in the south, northeast, and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the northeast, southwest, and mountainous areas reaching 25mps at times.

Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard in the center, north, and southeast as well as high wind in the center reaching up to 15-20mps in the southeast.

Kostanay region is to expect fog and ground blizzard in the north and west. 15-20mps wind is forecast for the west and south of the region.

The north and west of North Kazakhstan region are to see ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for ice-slick in the north, and 15-20mps wind in the north and center.

Fog is to coat the north and mountainous areas of Turkestan region.

Fog is expected in the north of West Kazakhstan region as well as the east and center of Atyrau region at night.

The north and west of Msngistau region are to see fog and ice-slick.