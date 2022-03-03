Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A spur of an anticyclone centered over East Kazakhstan is to affect much of Kazakhstan resulting in weather with no precipitation. Only the west of the country is to see precipitation as rain and snow, ice-slick, and high wind with dust tides. The country is to brace locally for fog, Kazinform reports.

The west and northeast of Mangistau region are to brace for 15-20mps wind with dust storm.

The west, north, and center of Atyrau region are to see fog. 15-20mps wind is predicted in the west and center at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect ice-slick in the northwest, and fog in the north.

15-20mps wind is in store for Zhambyl region's mountainous areas. Fog is to coat the north and mountainous areas of the region in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is expected in the south, east of Akmola, north of Aktobe, south, north of Kostanay, south of North Kazakhstan, north, south, center of Karaganda, north, center of Kyzylorda regions as well as north, northeast, south of East Kazakhstan, east of Almaty, and south of Pavlodar regions at night.



