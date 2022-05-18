Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms, hail, squall, and stiff wind are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 18, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog is expected to blanket parts of Kostanay region.

Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.

Squall is likely to hit to Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.