EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:42, 18 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 18

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms, hail, squall, and stiff wind are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 18, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog is expected to blanket parts of Kostanay region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Squall is likely to hit to Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!