Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers, heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail, squall, gusty wind, and fog are forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Thursday, May 19, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.

Parts of Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Chances of hail and squall will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. It may hail in the north, south and center of East Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.