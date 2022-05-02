Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature is set to climb to +32°C in the south of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Aktau: partly cloudy, no precipitation 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Aktobe: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.

Atyrau: sunny, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, occasional showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 25 mps.

Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

Turkestan: cloudy, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): cloudy, thunderstorm, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-18 mps.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5 mps wind.

Shymkent: cloudy, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.