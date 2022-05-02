Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 2
Aktau: partly cloudy, no precipitation 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.
Aktobe: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.
Atyrau: sunny, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.
Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.
Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.
Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.
Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, occasional showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 25 mps.
Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.
Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.
Turkestan: cloudy, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.
Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): cloudy, thunderstorm, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-18 mps.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5 mps wind.
Shymkent: cloudy, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.