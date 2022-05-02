EN
    10:38, 02 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 2

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature is set to climb to +32°C in the south of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Aktau: partly cloudy, no precipitation 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Aktobe: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.

    Atyrau: sunny, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.

    Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, occasional showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 25 mps.

    Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

    Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

    Turkestan: cloudy, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): cloudy, thunderstorm, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-18 mps.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5 mps wind.

    Shymkent: cloudy, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.


