Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 4
Aktau: partly cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.
Aktobe: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.
Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind.
Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.
Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.
Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, occasional showers, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.
Taraz: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.
Turkestan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind.
Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 18 mps.
Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, occasional showers, 9-14 mps wind.
Almaty: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, hail, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.
Shymkent: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.