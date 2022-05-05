EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:39, 05 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 4

    None
    None
    NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Aktau: partly cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.

    Aktobe: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

    Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind.

    Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.

    Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.

    Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, occasional showers, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Taraz: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.

    Turkestan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind.

    Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 18 mps.

    Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, occasional showers, 9-14 mps wind.

    Almaty: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, hail, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Shymkent: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!