Weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 4

NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Aktau: partly cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.

Aktobe: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind.

Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.

Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, occasional showers, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Taraz: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.

Turkestan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind.

Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 18 mps.

Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, occasional showers, 9-14 mps wind.

Almaty: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, hail, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Shymkent: cloudy, occasional showers, thunderstorm, 8-13 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.