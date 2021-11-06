Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday, November 6. A mix of rain and snow is forecast only for the northern parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusty winds and fog are predicted for most regions of the country.

Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 22-23 mps in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Wind is will dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Blizzard is likely to hit the northeast of Kostanay region at night.