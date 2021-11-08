EN
    07:39, 08 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 8

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted for most of Kazakhstan on Monday, November 8. Only the west and south of Kazakhstan will see precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, the north and center of Akmola and Kostanay regions. Gusts will reach 17-22 mps in parts of Almaty region. 15-20 mps wind will blow in the northeast of East Kazakhstan and the north of Pavlodar regions.

    Southeast and mountainous parts of Zhambyl, the west and north of Atyrau, the sought and mountainous parts of Turkestan as well as the northwest of Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.


