Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted to persist in most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, November 9. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the west, south and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, gusts of wind may reach 23-28 mps in parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Almaty regions.

15-20 mps wind is forecast for East Kazakhstan, the west, center and east of Atyrau, the northwest of Mangistau, the southeast, east of West Kazakhstan, and northwest of Aktobe regions.

Mountainous areas of Zhambyl region and the west and center of Atyrau and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.