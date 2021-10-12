Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan on Wednesday, October 13, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Only the north and east of the country will see precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Stiff wind is expected in the west, south, and southeast of the country, while fog is set to blanket the north, east and southeast.

Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Turkestan region. Bleak wind is also predicted for Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.

Parts of East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.