Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Thursday, October 14. Bleak wind is forecast for the west, south, southeast and east of the country, and fog – for the north, east and southeast, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, blustery wind with gusts up to 23-28 mps will pound parts of Zhambyl region. It will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Almaty, east of Kyzylorda, northwest and northeast of Mangistau, south of Atyrau, Turkestan, Aktobe, and southwest of East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to the south of Atyrau region.

Parts of Zhambyl, north and west of North Kazakhstan, northeast and south of East Kazakhstan, north of Kostanay, north of Akmola and south of Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.