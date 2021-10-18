Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected to persist through Monday, October 18, in most of Kazakhstan. Occasional showers are forecast for western Kazakhstan, while the north and east of the country will be steeped in fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind are predicted to reach 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan and in the center of Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in the southwest and northeast of Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket north and south of North Kazakhstan, north of East Kazakhstan, and south of Pavlodar regions.

Weather advisories were issued for four regions of Kazakhstan.

Foggy conditions will be observed in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, while gusty wind will batter mountainous regions of Pavlodar and Turkestan regions.