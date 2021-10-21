Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation and stiff wind are forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Thursday, October 21. Only the east and northeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit the northwest of Akmola, the north and center of Kyzylorda, the west and northeast of Mangistau, the north and east of Atyrau, the west and north of West Kazakhstan, parts of Almaty, the northwest of Kostanay, most of North Kazakhstan, the west, south and center of Karaganda, and the west of East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in the west, southwest and northeast of Zhambyl as well as most of Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Blizzard and black ice are in store for Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Black ice will coat roads in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.