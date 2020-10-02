Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is set to linger in most parts of Kazakhstan on October 2. Only the south and southeast of Kazakhstan will observe scattered showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frosts of 1-3°C are forecast for Zhambyl and Almaty regions at night and locally early in the morning.

High fire hazard is expected to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, portions of Zhambyl, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.