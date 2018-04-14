Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Apr 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be low across Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 14. The north, northwest and center of the country will see occasional rains. Fog, black ice, and stiff wind will be observed in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog and wind gusting up to 17-22 mps and even 27 mps is forecast for Almaty region.



Wind with gusts ranging 15-20 mps will also batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Motorists in Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions should use caution due to icy conditions on the roads.



Mercury will edge downwards in Almaty region at night.