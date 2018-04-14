EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:01, 14 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Apr 14

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be low across Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 14. The north, northwest and center of the country will see occasional rains. Fog, black ice, and stiff wind will be observed in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog and wind gusting up to 17-22 mps and even 27 mps is forecast for Almaty region.

    Wind with gusts ranging 15-20 mps will also batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Motorists in Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions should use caution due to icy conditions on the roads.

    Mercury will edge downwards in Almaty region at night.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!