Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Oct 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see precipitation in the form of rain and snow on October 27, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west, southwest and southeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 and even 23-28 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.

Fog, black ice, and blizzard are in store for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Almola regions. Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Aktobe region will observe foggy conditions and black ice on the roads as well.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.