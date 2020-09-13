EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:06, 13 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Sept 13

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms are set to douse northern, northwestern and southern Kazakhstan. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog will blanket parts of the west and east of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, thunderstorms are forecast for Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Kostanay regions.

    Portions of West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Mercury will drop to 1-3°C at night in East Kazakhstan region.

    High fire hazard is likely to persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Karaganda, Turkestan, south of Atyrau, and west of Almaty regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!