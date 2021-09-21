Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan due to fronts will expect unstable weather conditions causing rainfalls, thunderstorm in the southwest, and precipitations as rain and snow at times in the north and east on September 21, Kazinform reports.

Only the south, southeast, northwest, and center are to see weather with no precipitation. The south and west of the country are to brace for high wind, the southwest – dust tides, the north, east, and west – fog.

Mangistau region is to see thunderstorm in the north and northwest at night as well as dust tides and 15-20mps wind in the southeast at daytime.

Turkestan region’s mountainous areas are to expect 15-20mps wind.

Atyrau region is to brace for fog in the west at night and in the morning as well as 15-20mps wind in the southeast at daytime.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south of Kyzylorda and west of West Kazakhstan regions at daytime.

Fog is to coat the northeast of East Kazakhstan region as well as southeast of Kostanay, northwest of North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

The greater part of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, the southwest, west, center of Kostanay, south, west, center of Karaganda, east, south of West Kazakhstan, south of East Kazakhstan regions are to expect high fire hazard.



