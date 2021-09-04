Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for western and northwestern parts of Kazakhstan. Most of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

West Kazakhstan region: thunderstorms, squall, hail, stiff wind with gusts of 15-20 and even 23 mps.

Aktobe region: thunderstorms, bleak wind with gusts reaching 23 mps.

Atyrau region: thunderstorms, 15-20 mps wind.

Mangistau region: thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 22 mps, dust storm in the center and west of the region.

Kostanay region: thunderstorm, hail, wind with gusts reaching 23-28 mps.

Zhambyl region: wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Akmola region: wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

North Kazakhstan region: wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Karaganda region: wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

High fire hazard is predicted in most of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, south and southwest of Zhambyl, east of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, south and southeast of Aktobe, south of Kostanay, southwest of Karaganda, center and south of Almaty, south of East Kazakhstan, southwest of Akmola, and center of Pavlodar regions.