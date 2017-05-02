ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet gave the weather forecast for May 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The long-range forecast predicts generally upward temperature trend. In Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions temperature will be around norm and in the rest of the republic, it is predicted to be above the norm.

Monthly precipitation is likely to increase in North Kazakhstan, Kostanai, Akmola, Aktobe, in most of the territory of Karaganda and Kyzylorda region and in mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region; And decrease in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Almaty region.