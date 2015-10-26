Weather forecast for Oct 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal type precipitation, fog and ice glazing are expected in northern parts of the republic on October 26. Southern and eastern regions will enjoy dry weather this day with strong wind and dust-storm to hit some areas there.

According to the main forecaster of Kazakhstan - Kazhydromet - wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase up to 15-20 meters per second. Dust storm is expected there too. Fog and strong wind at 15-20 m per sec are forecast in West Kazakhstan. Ice glazing, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per sec are expected in some areas of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Some parts of Pavlodar region will also have ice glazing. Wind gust at 15-20 m per sec will hit Zharminskiy municipality of the East Kazakhstan region. In Zhalanashkol municipality of Almaty region wind speed will reach 18-23 m per sec, sometimes more than 27 m per sec.