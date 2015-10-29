EN
    07:47, 29 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Oct 29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snowfall, fog, ice glaze and strong wind are expected in parts of most regions of Kazakhstan. Sunny weather is forecast in southeastern and eastern parts of the republic only.

    As Kazhydromet informs, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per sec are expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed will increase also in the area of Zhalanashkol of Almaty region (17-22 m per sec). Fog and ice glaze will cover parts of North Kazakhstan region. Strong wind at 15-20 m per sec will hit Kostanay region too. Some areas of Karaganda region will be hit by strong wind (15-20 m per sec) too.

