Weather forecast for regions of Kazakhstan Jan 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather forecast for regions of the country, Kazinform report.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. It will be windy in the city of Nur-Sultan as well as Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions.

Chances of snowfall will be high in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions as well as the Kazakh capital.

Blizzard may hit the city of Nur-Sultan as well as Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

Weather without precipitation is expected in Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions.