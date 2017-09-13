Weather forecast for Sept 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Wednesday, September 13, Kazinform reports.

According to the met office, fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region. Winds will increase up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 25 m/s at night.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up 23-28 m/s are expected in Pavlodar region.

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, overnight in Aktobe, and in Kyzylorda regions in the afternoon winds will increase up to 15-20 m/s.

At night in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions temperatures will drop to 3 °C.