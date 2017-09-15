EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:30, 15 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for September 15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Friday is expected to be dry on most of the country's territory, only in the western parts the frontal passage will cause scattered thunderstorms and showers. According to Kazhydromet, gusty winds are expected across the country. Fog will blanket northern, central and eastern regions overnight and in the morning.

    In Zhambyl, as well as overnight in South and West Kazakhstan regions winds will strengthen to 15-20 m/s. It will be foggy in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Temperatures are expected to dip to as low as 2 °C in East Kazakhstan region overnight.

     

