Weather forecast for weekend, Kazhydromet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis will finally enjoy the weather without precipitation on May 19-21, Kazhydromet reports.

The anticyclone will influence the territory of Kazakhstan and bring warm weather without precipitation. The temperature will raise up to + 30...+35 degrees Celsius in the west of Kazakhstan. Windchill will remain in northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday and Sunday nights to give way to temperature jump up to +25+30 degrees Celsius on Sunday during the day.