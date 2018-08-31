Weather forecast in Kazakhstan for Aug 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan will see occasional showers, thunderstorms, gusty wind, patches of fog, and dust storms on Friday, August 31. The rest of the country will enjoy nice weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.



Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kyzylorda regions at night and early in the morning.



Dust storm may blanket Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.