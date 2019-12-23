Weather forecasters predict snowfall and blizzard

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall, blizzard and strong gusty winds are expected across Kazakhstan on December 24-26, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

December 22 is the day of the winter solstice and the beginning of the astronomical winter. Active atmospheric fronts and anticyclones move one after another through Kazakhstan.

Snowfall, blizzard and strong gusty winds are expected in Kazakhstan in the coming days. Weather forecasters informed that the weather elements in the republic will be followed by a short-term cessation of precipitation and air temperature decrease.