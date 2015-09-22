Weather hampers harvesting campaign - Agriculture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather conditions do not allow to have the harvesting campaign in the preferable pace, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov told at the CCS press conference.

"The weather affects the pace of the harvesting campaign significantly. First of all, the weather did not allow to have the sowing campaign in time. The time frame has already shifted. The heavy precipitation we have in many regions are also a problem for farmers," he noted.

According to A. Mamytbekov, farmers have to harvest in the period between the rains. "Our farmers have to harvest wet grain. It requires more money for drying the grain and affects the quality of it. However, I think we will manage to finish the harvesting campaign before the snow. But it is hard to predict what the weather is going to be next," the Minister said.