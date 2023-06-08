Weather improving, temperatures set to top 30°C at weekend in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The weather in Italy is set to improve over the next few days, with sunshine forecast particularly in the south and only scattered showers especially in the afternoons in upland areas, weathermen said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Temperatures were set to top 30 degrees Celsius at the weekend in some parts of the country, added Mattia Gussoni, a weather forecaster with the website www.iLMeteo.it.

More frequent showers are forecast on Sunday, ushering in a week of more unsettled weather, possibly with heavy rainfall in some places.