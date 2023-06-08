EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:42, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Weather improving, temperatures set to top 30°C at weekend in Italy

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The weather in Italy is set to improve over the next few days, with sunshine forecast particularly in the south and only scattered showers especially in the afternoons in upland areas, weathermen said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    Temperatures were set to top 30 degrees Celsius at the weekend in some parts of the country, added Mattia Gussoni, a weather forecaster with the website www.iLMeteo.it.

    More frequent showers are forecast on Sunday, ushering in a week of more unsettled weather, possibly with heavy rainfall in some places.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!