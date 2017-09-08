Weather in Kazakhstan at weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published a weather forecast for September 9-11, Kazinform reports.

"Western tropospheric streams are turning to the north-west and north more frequently. That is, the cold humid air from the Arctic seas will more often reach the territory of Kazakhstan, causing a fall in temperature in the northern and southern regions," Kazhydromet says.

At the weekend, the cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts in most of Kazakhstan will cause rains, a strong gusty wind up to 15 ... 25 m/s, and decreased temperature. The air temperature is expected to be 2 ... 4 degrees below average. The south-west, south and south-east will see occasional rains with thunderstorms, while the wind may strengthen up to 13-20 m/s in certain areas during a thunderstorm. The temperature in these regions will also fall but will be close to the long-term average annuals.