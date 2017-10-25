EN
    16:26, 25 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Weather in Kazakhstan in coming days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone that brought snowfalls and snowstorms in the northern regions of the country has moved to the south of Western Siberia. It will be followed by the anticyclone, which, moving to the territory of Kazakhstan, will cause a short-term cessation of precipitation and decrease in temperature, Kazhydromet Meteorological Service reports.

    "Another cyclone has emerged over the Black Sea and is moving northeastward. At the end of the period, the cyclone will cause strong wind as well as rain and wet-snow precipitation in the west, then, in the center and the north of the country. Moving northeastward through Kazakhstan, the cyclone will bring, in addition to precipitation, the warm air from the regions of Iran. As a result, the temperature will rise again," the report says.

