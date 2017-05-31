Weather in Kazakhstan, June 1-3
The atmospheric fronts in western and northwestern regions will cause rains, thunderstorms, scattered hail and a rushing mighty wind up to 15-25 m/s. The air temperature will rise awhile and will decline as cold fronts pass through.
Advisory forecast for Astana
June 1: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: southwesterly up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature +10+12°С overnight and +23+25°С during the day.
June 2: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: southwesterly up to 7-12 m/s. Temperature: +10+12°С overnight, +26+28°С during the day.
June 3: partly cloudy, occasional rain and thunderstorm during the day. Wind: southeasterly and southerly up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +13+15°С overnight, +28+30°С during the day.
Advisory forecast for Almaty City
June 1: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +10+12°С overnight and +25+27°С during the day.
June 2: partly cloudy, occasional rain and thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +12+14°С overnight and +25+27°С during the day.
June 3: partly cloudy, occasional rain and thunderstorm in the daytime. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +12+14°С overnight and +28+30°С during the day.