Weather in Kazakhstan, June 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, June 27, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause unstable weather of rain, thunder, wind, and hail in most of Kazakhstan. The north of the country will see patches of fog overnight and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, hail is expected in some areas of Pavlodar region. The wind will strengthen up to 17-22 m/s during the thunderstorm .

Scattered hails will fall in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. The wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s there.

In North Kazakhstan region, patchy fog is expected at night and in the morning. The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s during the day.

Such 15-20 m/s strong wind will blow in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

It is still very hot in Almaty region and in some areas of East Kazakhstan regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.