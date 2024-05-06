Weather in Kazakhstan: Long-awaited warm spell to settle in midweek

Air masses from Uzbekistan will bring short-lived but long-awaited warm spell to all regions of Kazakhstan on May 7-9, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Despite cold temperatures persist in some parts of northern and eastern Kazakhstan at night, mercury will climb to +20,+28°C at daytime by May 9.

Inclement weather with showers, thunderstorms and hail will be observed in the west of the country. Steep drop in temperatures is forecast in the area due to northwestern anticyclone.