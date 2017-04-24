Weather in Kazakhstan on Apr 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passage of atmospheric fronts will make the rainy weather remain in most of Kazakhstan leaving the southern, southwestern and central parts without rain. The country will see patchy fog, thunderstorm and gusty wind, Kazhydromet reports.

In Atyrau region scattered thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with daytime gusts up to 17-22 m/s are expected.

Likewise, North Kazakhstan region will see wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with local gusts up to 23 m/s. Some districts will have thunderstorm.

Such a strong wind up to 15-20 m/s will also appear in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Mangystau regions, as well as in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions during the day and in Akmola region at night.

As to East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, the wind speed will also rise up to 15-20 m/s. Patchy fog is expected there during the night and in the morning.

In Kyzylorda region it will be windy up to 15-20 m/s with dust storm.

Patches of fog are expected in Karaganda region.