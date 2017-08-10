Weather in Kazakhstan on August 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather remains changeable as the atmospheric fronts will bring occasional rains with thunderstorms, wind strengthening, and hail to most regions, except for the west and southeast of Kazakhstan with dry weather there, Kazhydromet reports.

In Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind is expected to reach 15-20 mps.

Kostanay and Akmola regions will see patchy fog, hail, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

The 15-20 mps strong wind will also blow throughout Mangistau and Karaganda regions. In addition, it may hail there.

Wind increasing up to 15-20 mps with gusts between 23-28 mps, and some hail are predicted in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions. In Kyzylorda region, wind will create a dust storm in some areas.

As to North Kazakhstan region, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23 mps, fogs, and hail are expected overnight and in the morning.

Very strong heat will persist in Almaty, Mangystau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

An extreme fire danger remains in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.