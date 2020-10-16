EN
    07:43, 16 October 2020

    Weather in Kazakhstan on Friday: Fog and lower temperatures

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Some regions of the country will still observe gusty wind and fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter some portions of Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Almaty regions.

    Parts of East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

    Portions of Almaty and Zhambyl regions will see temperatures as low as 1-3°C at night.


