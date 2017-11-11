Weather in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the anticyclone weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of the country except for the west, east, and north of Kazakhstan. In some areas, strong winds, patchy fog, slippery surfaces, and low drifting snow are expected.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Moreover, icy surfaces and blowing snow are expected in East Kazakhstan as well.

Patchy fog is predicted in Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

As to Kyzylorda region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.