Weather in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, the anticyclone will cause no precipitation in most regions of the country except for the west and east of Kazakhstan. Strong winds, patchy fog, and icy roads are predicted in some areas, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

The wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in South Kazakhstan region.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

As to East Kazakhstan region, it will be foggy and slippery.