Weather in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 17, the atmospheric fronts will cause rainfalls in most of the country, including the northwest and south with showers. Dry weather will persist only in the northern, eastern, southeastern, and southernmost Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet.

The wind strenthening up to 17-22 m/s is predicted in Mangistau region.

In North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, and Almaty regions, the wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. In Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions, the gusts will reach up to 23 m/s.

West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog.